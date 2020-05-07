New Delhi: The death toll from the gas leak disaster that took place in Vizag in the wee hours of Thursday has reached 11. Over 1,000 people have fallen sick after exposure to the toxic styrene gas. Around 25 people are known to be in a critical condition. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has declared the incident a chemical disaster. Also Read - Vizag Tragedy: What is Styrene, The Chemical That Caused the Gas Leak At Visakhapatnam?

“It is a chemical disaster the response requires expertise on chemical side, on chemical management side, on medical side as well as on the evacuation side. Prime Minister took stock of what across the board response should be,” the NDMA said. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Rescue Operations on War Footing, Death Toll May Rise | What we Know so Far

Further, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs has been promised to those on ventilator support. Also Read - 'What A Horrible Year This Has Been': Twitter in Shock As Horrific Visuals of Vizag Gas Leak Emerge

Following Jaganmohan Reddy’s request, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave orders to chemical companies in Vapi to send PTBC chemical by road to Daman. 500 kg of Para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) chemical will be airlifted from Daman by Andhra Pradesh government for neutralizing the gas leakage in Visakhapatnam plant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The prime minister also chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to assess the situation.

The prime minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with officials of the Union Home Ministry and NDMA regarding the situation “which is being monitored closely.”