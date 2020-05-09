New Delhi: LG Chem subsidiary LG Polymers, the chemical plant where the gas leak was reported two days ago, on Saturday apologised for the incident that claimed the lives of 12 people. The major mishal had taken place on May 7 in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Day After 11 Killed, NGT Slaps Rs 50 Crore Penalty on LG Polymers India

Further, the company has also set up a special task force to assist victims and families of the deceased, India Today reported. Also Read - Vizag Gas Tragedy: 'No Second Leak, Just Maintenance Work,' Clarifies AP Police

“We assure you that we are doing our best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families who have been affected by this incident are taken care of,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: UN Demands Thorough Probe, Centre Asks Firms to Exercise Caution | Top Developments

“Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately.”

“We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programs that can contribute to the local communities,” it said.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal had on Friday issued notices to the Centre, LG Polymers India Pvt, Central Pollution Control Board and others in the chemical factory gas leak incident. The NGT had also directed LG Polymers India Pvt to submit Rs 50 crore an interim amount for damage to life.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also formed a five-member Committee comprising Justice B Seshasayana Reddy to probe the incident and submit a report before May 18.