New Delhi: It was at around 3 AM in the morning. People woke up from their sleep as it was difficult breathing. What may seem like the first episode of television series Chernobyl became the nightmare for the hundreds who live near the LG Polymers company at RR Venkatapuram in Gopalapatnam area of Visakhapatnam as a massive gas leakage took place in the wee hours on Thursday. The plant was shut for the last 40 days owing to the lockdown. According to reports, there were arrangements to reopen the plant from today and then the incident took place. Also Read - From ex-Prime Minister to Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Facebook Names Oversight Board Members For Controversial Content

Disturbing videos of people vomitting, lying down in the streets motionless are emerging. Various reports said that the effect could be felt even at four to five kilometres away from the plant. Also Read - BCCI Asks Controversial DDCA to Set House in Order, Stops Release of Funds

Though it has been confirmed that 3 people have died so far, including a child and an old person, the toll can shoot up massively as several people were not rescued till early morning as they got trapped in their houses. Around 20 villages near the plant will bear the brunt of the leakage. Also Read - Massive Sandstorm in West Africa Paints The Sky Blood Red, Twitter Calls It 'Apocalyptic' | Watch Dramatic Video

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district collector and the police commissioner to take every possible step to bring the situation under control. The government has asked the Simhachalam temple to accommodate the evacuated persons.