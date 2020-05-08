New Delhi: Shortly after a midnight development that more fumes leaked from the LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam (Vizag), the Andhra Pradesh Police issued a clarification that the reports were false and it was just vapours let out by the maintenance team. At least 11 people have died due to the horrific styrene gas leak at the chemical factory on Thursday. Also Read - Gas Fumes Leak Again at Visakhapatnam Plant, Nearby Villages Evacuated

“Reports of a second leak at LG Polymers premises are false. Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak,” the Andhra Pradesh Police tweeted in the wee hours of Friday. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: UN Demands Thorough Probe, Centre Asks Firms to Exercise Caution | Top Developments

At least 10 more fire tenders had reached the spot hearing reports of the second leakage and ambulances were kept ready for any emergency.

Notably, the gruesome gas leak from the LG Polymers plant at Venkatapuram village near Vizag on Thursday claimed lives of 11 people, including two children, while its exposure affected over a 1,000 people who were taken to nearby hospitals. Around 25 people were known to be in a critical condition.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had declared the incident as a chemical disaster and a criminal case has been registered against plant management.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court took cognizance of the styrene gas leak and issued notices to the state and the Central government. Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) said that the matter needed to be fully investigated by local authorities.