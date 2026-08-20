Vizag shocker: 6-year-old boy collapses, dies after teacher allegedly hits him over homework

The student's family reached the school after learning of the his death and alleged that the teacher was responsible. The family also claimed that this is not an isolated act of Physical punishment, claiming that other children had also been beaten.

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A young boy in Vishakhapatnam collapsed and later died after getting slapped. Representational Image

A six-year-old student died at a private school in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam after his family alleged that a teacher had beaten him over unfinished homework. According to the family, Pranay Teja collapsed after being allegedly beaten with a stick by a teacher for not doing his homework. He was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH), where doctors declared him dead.

The incident was reported at Little Garden School, a private school in the One Town area. Police and revenue officials are investigating the circumstances leading to the child’s death. A post-mortem examination is expected to establish the exact cause of death. Family members and relatives rushed to the hospital after hearing about Pranay’s death and called for strict action against those responsible.

Child insisted on going to school

According to his family, he had left home in good health on Thursday morning, and his father said the child had insisted on attending school that day.

“In the morning around 8:00 am, my son woke up and said he wanted to go to school. He insisted on going to school,” the father said told NDTV, recounting the events leading up to the tragedy.

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The family initially did not send him immediately, but with examinations approaching, they eventually agreed. “We thought, ‘Okay, exams are coming up soon, so let him go.’ He said, ‘Alright Dad, I’m leaving,’ and went to school,” the father said.

According to the family, there was nothing unusual about the child when he left home. Hours later, however, his father received a disturbing call around noon saying that something had happened to his son. The call, he said, did not come from the school itself. According to NDTV, “No one from the school called me,” he said. “The local cooks who work near my brother-in-law’s place called and informed me.”

The family was told that the child had died by the time he was taken to King George Hospital. His father said they later asked the school about the incident and were shown CCTV footage that allegedly showed the teacher hitting the boy.

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“When we checked the CCTV footage at the school, it showed that the teacher scared him. She hit him with a stick, and due to shock and fear, he collapsed right there,” the father alleged. He also said a doctor had told the family that the child had died some time before reaching the hospital.

“The doctor told us that he had passed away half an hour before arriving at the hospital,” he said.