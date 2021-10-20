Visakhapatnam: To mark the 250th day of protest against the central government’s move to divest its stake in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Tuesday, the plant protection committee representatives and trade union leaders embarked on a 25-hour hunger strike. To participate in the strike, around 250 persons, representatives of trade unions and people’s organisations gathered at the plant’s Kummanapalem Gate around 8 a.m. The move is aimed at communicating the employees’ sentiments to the union government.Also Read - Minor fire at Vizag Steel Plant

K.K. Rao, a former Director (Operations) of VSP, who visited the protest camp, recalled that he had also participated in the agitation for establishment of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam in 1966. Rao expressed his shock that such a plant was being privatised and promised to do whatever he could to save the steel plant. Also Read - RINL unit to start production of forged wheels soon

Meanwhile, GSN Raju, Chancellor of Centurion University, recalled that the slogan “Visakha Ukku – Andhrula Hakku” had struck a chord in the hearts of people all over Andhra Pradesh, when the agitation was at its peak. He was optimistic that the present strike to save VSP would be successful. Also Read - Minor fire breaks out a Vizag steel plant

The Centre’s move has been opposed by employees as well as political parties in the state. The state government had passed a resolution opposing it in the Assembly. The anti-privatisation protest by employees and trade unions was launched in February, and has been continuing ever since. Representatives of the steel plant protection committee have stated that they will continue the agitation till the government withdraws the privatisation plans.

(With Agency inputs)