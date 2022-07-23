Andhra Pradesh: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioned a floating solar power plant at Meghadri Gedda reservoir. The power plant, started on 12 acres of area, can produce 4.2 million units of power every year, said G Lakshmisha, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation told news agency ANI. The official added that the floating solar power plant will also result in saving 54,000 tonnes of coal and reducing emissions by 3,022 tonnes every year. Being one of the major water sources of Visakhapatnam, Meghadrigedda supplies about 10 MGD water to the city.Also Read - ReNew wins order to set up floating solar power plant

Besides being environment-friendly, the floating solar project will reduce the demand for land and make use of the unutilised surface area of the reservoir. The solar panels will also help in reducing the water evaporation from the reservoir to some extent.

Aerial shots captured by drone of the environment friendly floating solar plant unveiled in Vishakhapatnam.

India’s largest floating solar power project

Earlier, India’s largest floating solar power project became completely operational at Ramagundam in Telangana. Not only this, but India also boasts of other floating solar plants in the southern region. Earlier, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) had also declared operation of 92 MW floating solar plant in Kerala and 25 MW Solar plant in Simhadri Andhra Pradesh as well.