‘I am convinced of your political wisdom and foresight’, Putin’s special message on PM Modi’s birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. During this, he has also remembered his recent visit to Delhi.

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'I am convinced of your political wisdom and foresight', Putin's special message on PM Modi's birthday (Pic: X)

PM Modi birthday: President Vladimir Putin wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In his greeting message, Putin noted Modi’s importance on the global stage and thanked him for the welcome extended to him during the recent BRICS Summit in Delhi. “As always, I am very happy to talk to you (Narendra Modi). This allowed me to understand your extraordinary political understanding and foresight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, September 17.”

““Communicating with you, as always, gave me sincere pleasure and allowed me to once again confirm your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight”.

Vladimir Putin visited India last week for the BRICS Summit (September 12-13) in Delhi. During this time, he had a meeting with Narendra Modi. This is what he has mentioned in his congratulatory message. Russia and India have been allies for decades. At the same time, the personal relationship between PM Modi and President Putin is also considered to be very good.

PM Modi’s birthday celebration

Apart from Vladimir Putin, many leaders of the country and the world have congratulated Narendra Modi on his birthday. PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat. In such a situation, he is celebrating his 76th birthday this year. On this occasion, his party is organizing a variety of programs in different parts of the country.

A Global Icon Honored at the World’s Tallest Icon In a dazzling display of respect, friendship and strong diplomatic ties, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up the UAE skyline to honor Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 75th Birthday. The world’s… pic.twitter.com/atweodr33B — Dr. Bu Abdullah (@Dr_BuAbdullah) September 16, 2026

Narendra Modi is one of India’s longest-serving leaders in power. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of India continuously since May 2014. This is his third consecutive term as PM. Prior to this, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for about 13 years. He became the CM of Gujarat in 2001 and was the Chief Minister of Gujarat till becoming the PM in 2014.

India-Russia relations

Russia has been a reliable ally for India since its independence. India and the Soviet Union had good relations during the Cold War, which continue to this day. India-Russia relations span political, security, defence, trade, science to technology. This relationship has improved after the signing of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership Declaration in 2000.

At a time when the geopolitical equation is changing rapidly in the world and there is a period of changing alliances, India’s old friend Russia has emerged as the most reliable defense partner. Experts say that Russia today is without question a reliable defence supplier to India. Moscow is constantly ready to help India in the defense sector as well as for technology transfer and co-production.