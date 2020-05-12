New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on the future course of action for India’s fight against the deadly Coronavirus. In order to continue the fight, PM Modi suggested that we must support local brands as they have been hard-hit by the lockdown. He emphasised that every Indian must become “vocal for our local”. Also Read - 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan': PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package With Focus on Self Reliance

“Time has taught us that we must make ‘local’ the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local,” PM Modi said. Also Read - 'Self-reliance, India's One-stop Move to Fight Coronavirus,' Says PM Modi in Address to Nation

Further, PM Modi also announced that the ongoing lockdown will be extended in the country for a third time, adding that the details of the fourth phase will be given before May 18, which will the day one of the fourth phase of the lockdown. Also Read - Five Pillars of Self-Reliant India | Here is Modi's Prescription to Fight Covid-19

In his March 19 address, PM Modi had announced a jantaa curfew for March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, PM Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.