New Delhi: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the voices of those resisting the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled. He said this as he hailed the protests that ensued in Kolkata during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“The voices of those resisting the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled,” Yechury said in a tweet.

“The PM is out of touch and thinks he can brazen it out. He cannot. India’s young have arrived and will take this country forward,” the CPI(M) leader added.

Activists, who hit the streets on Saturday with placards that read “Modi Go Back” and “Down with BJP”, continued their sit-in all night at Esplanade, insisting that their agitation would continue until the prime minister leaves the city.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also met PM Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, soon after his arrival in West Bengal. During the meeting, Mamata urged the PM to withdraw CAA and NRC.

Modi’s visit to Kolkata comes amid intensifying protests across West Bengal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

