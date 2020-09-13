New Delhi: Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away on Sunday morning due to complications suffered while undergoing post-COVID treatment at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 74 years old. Also Read - Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Architect of MNREGA Scheme, Passes Away; PM Modi Expresses Grief

The veteran leader from Bihar, who quit Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD days ago, was readmitted to AIIMS for post-COVID complications. He had transmitted coronavirus in June and was initially admitted to AIIMS in Patna. Also Read - Monsoon Session 2020: After Question Hour, Govt Scraps All-party Meeting in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was inaugurating three petroleum projects in Bihar this morning, expressed his condolences during his speech and said, “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country.” Also Read - 'Jab Tak Dawai Nahi, Tab Tak Dhilai Nahi', What PM Modi Says Over Rising COVID Cases

Highlighting Singh’s surprise resignation and the letter to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said, “I would urge Nitishji that you and we (the BJP) should try our best to fulfil the spirit that Raghuvansh Prasad has expressed in his last letter.”

“Raghuvanshji had… sent a list of his development works to the Chief Minister of Bihar. (Concern for) the people of Bihar (and) concern for the development of Bihar appears in that letter,” he added.

Here’s how other politicians reacted to his demise:

President Ram Nath Kovind

“The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to the ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers.”

The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2020

Rashtriys Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

The former Bihar Chief Minister, shocked over his resignation and saddened by Singh’s death, wrote on Twitter: “Dear Raghuvansh babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much.”

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

“Respected Raghuvansh babu! Just a few days ago I spoke to you at AIIMS. You said you would come out soon and (we would) fight hard together. Only a few people have been giving me energy and inspiration after my father’s imprisonment. Now you have gone and left me almost alone,” he tweeted.

रघुवंश बाबू की क्रांतिकारी समाजवादी धार राजद के हर कार्यकर्ता के चरित्र में है। उनकी गरीब के प्रति चिंता, नीति, सिद्धांत, कर्म, और जीवनशैली हमेशा हमारे लिए प्रेरणास्त्रोत बनी रहेगी। राजद को अपनी मेहनत और वैचारिक दृष्टिकोण से सिंचने वाले कर्म के धनी महान व्यक्तित्व को सादर नमन। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 13, 2020

Tejashwi told reporters, “Passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has left us alone… We were in regular contact with the doctors who were treating him, they told us that he was suffering from lung cancer.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

“Deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the views of Lohia Ji and Karpoori Thakur Ji. His dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived sections will always be remembered. I convey my condolences to his family members. Om Shanti.”

बिहार के वरिष्ठ राजनेता रघुवंश बाबू के निधन की सूचना से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। उनका पूरा जीवन लोहिया जी और कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी के विचारों के प्रति समर्पित रहा। गरीब व वंचित वर्ग के कल्याण के लिए उनका समर्पण सदैव याद किया जायेगा। मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 13, 2020

Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan

“The passing of senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singhji is a major setback to the politics of Bihar. Raghuvansh Babu always fought politics based on issues and dedicated his whole life to social justice and the right of the exploited, underprivileged and the backward. May God comfort his soul,” the Bihar leader tweeted.