New Delhi: Members of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in Karnataka along with the Vokkaliga Sangha Sangha on Wednesday intensified their protests against the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Thousands of protestors across Bengaluru gathered at the National College Ground and started marching towards Freedom Park seeking the release of Shivakumar who has alleged that he has been a target of “political vendetta”. Meanwhile, members of the Vokkaliga Sangha started their march towards Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

If reports are to believed, there are nearly 35,000 protestors gathered in support of the Congress leader who has been arrested by the ED. As a result, several parts of the city have come to a standstill. The Bengaluru police also issued a traffic advisory making diversions for commuters.

The demonstrations have been led by leaders of several outfits including the Congress, the JDS, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and the Vokkaliga community, a caste group of which Shivakumar has been major part.

“I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn’t cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure public property isn’t harmed,” he had written in a tweet.

“I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong and am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you, and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically,” he had said.

Yesterday, the ED had issued summons to Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya at its Delhi headquarters in an alleged money laundering case and asked her to appear before the court on Thursday, i.e., September 12.

Shivakumar was arrested by the agency on September 3 late in the evening after questioning him for two days in the case. A day later, a Delhi court sent Shivakumar to 10-day ED custody. The Congress leader has been on the radar of the Income-Tax Department and the ED since demonetisation in 2016.