Iceland: A long-dormant volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted on Friday, near the capital Reykjavik in Southwestern Iceland. This volcano eruption happened after thousands of small earthquakes were reported in the past three weeks, signalling a possibility of a volcanic eruption.

Initial footage showed it was a relatively small eruption with two streams of lava running in opposite directions, Associated Press reported. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away, the agency added.

Since the volcano was located in a remote area (about 2.5 kilometers from the nearest road), no evacuations have been made so far.

Nýtt myndskeið af eldgosinu í Geldingardal, tekið úr þyrlu Landhelgisgæslunnar. #Eldgos #Reykjanes pic.twitter.com/GAVzPKYxnT — Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021

Volcanic #eruption began tonight near Fagradalsfjall on #Reykjanes peninsula, close to Reykjavík and Keflavík airport. Lives and homes are not in danger and disruption of flights unlikely. Still, we need to be careful and vigilant.

Photo: @Vedurstofan

More info: @almannavarnir pic.twitter.com/9VtBai3yjX — President of Iceland (@PresidentISL) March 20, 2021

For my foreign friends. Volcanic eruption started tonight 30 km from my hometown, close to Reykjavík. This is a very small eruption so people and homes are safe. Here is a short video from the lava flow, beautiful I have to say. pic.twitter.com/5JiTiF4odL — Birgir Jóhannsson (@biggijo) March 20, 2021

Notably, this was the area’s first nearly volcanic eruption in around 800 years. The Fagradals Mountain volcano had been lying dormant for 6,000 years. A total of 40,000 earthquakes have rocked the peninsula in a month. This is in stark contrast to the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes being registered since 2014.