New Delhi: As the farmers intensified their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, a group of former Indian diplomats in an open letter slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said his remarks are ‘uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames’. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh's Explosive Reply to Those Who Trolled Farmers For Eating Pizza During Protest

In the open letter, they accused Trudeau of indulging in vote bank politics with his support to the Indian farmers’ protest. Also Read - Delhi Borders Closed At Various Points As Farmers Begin Hunger Strike; Ghazipur & Singhu Border Sealed

Earlier this month, Trudeau, while speaking to the Indian community in Canada, had said that he was concerned about the farmers, most of them from the Sikh-dominated state of Punjab, camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in a protest against farm laws. Also Read - 'Those Who Give Dough Can Also Have Pizza', Say Organisers of Langar at Farmers' Protest

“His comments were uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flame. Such blatant interference in India’s internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal party’s voter base is completely unacceptable and cannot but cast a long shadow on bilateral relations,” the letter, which was signed by 22 former diplomats, stated.

The open letter issued by ‘Indian Ambassdors’ Group’, which included former diplomats Vishnu Prakash, Ajay Swarup, G S Iyer and S K Mathur, lashed out at Trudeau, saying such blatant interference in India’s internal affairs to appease a section of the Liberal party’s voter base is completely unacceptable and will cast a long shadow on bilateral relations.

Expressing concern over activities of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, the statement said they are also radicalising the Canadian youth with far-reaching consequences, which is being ignored at the altar of short-term political expediency.

“Khalistani elements in Canada control a number of prominent Gurudwaras which gives them access to substantial funds, some of which are allegedly diverted to the electoral campaign of political parties especially the Liberals,” it said, targeting the country’s ruling party.

“Back home, encouraged by the Canadian support, the protesters have hardened their stance, adopting an all or nothing approach,” the former diplomats said.

In the letter, the former diplomats said such behaviour, against well-established diplomatic norms, is also bound to hurt Canada’s own standing in the world.

“It further carries the risk of other nations repaying Canada in the same token. India wishes to have the best of ties with Canada. However, no relationship can be one sided. Nor can any country especially India ignore actions which are prejudicial to her national interests and territorial integrity. The choice and decision rests with the people of Canada,” it said.

Reacting strongly to Trudeau for his remarks on farmers, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that Trudeau’s remarks constituted an “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a “seriously damaging” impact on the bilateral ties.