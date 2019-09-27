New Delhi: BJP Working President JP Nadda on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the Centre’s move to remove Article 370, saying vote bank politics is more important for her than the nation’s security.

While addressing the Jan Jagran Karyakram in Kolkata, Nadda further attacked Mamata and said the countdown of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has started.

“Why did Mamata Banerjee oppose the abrogation of Article 370? Is vote bank politics more important for her than the nation? Is power more dear to her than the nation? The writing on the wall is clear, she will be out of power soon,” he said.

The statement from Nadda comes a month after Mamata slammed the Centre over its decision to revoke Article 370 from Indian Constitution, saying her party TMC cannot support the move as stakeholders were not taken into confidence.

“We cannot support this bill. We cannot vote for this bill. They should have spoken to all political parties and the Kashmiris. If you need to arrive at a permanent solution, then you have to talk to all stakeholders,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier also, slamming the government’s move over Article 370, Banerjee had said that attempts are being made to change the history of the country and the democracy is under threat.

“A particular party is destroying the unity of the country due to its narrow political considerations,” she said.

She had also slammed the Centre for the house-arrest of Jammu and Kashmir former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, saying they are not terrorists and should be released in the interest of democracy.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, have been attacking the Central government’s decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a convention in Kolkata on October 1. This will be his first visit to the TMC-ruled state after becoming the Home Minister. He is also expected to attend a few party meetings during his visit to the state.