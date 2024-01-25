Home

Votes Of The Youth Will Decide Future Of The Country, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young voters at the 'New Voters' Conference', organized by the youth wing of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Thursday while addressing the young voters at the ‘New Voters’ Conference’ organized by the youth wing of BJP said that his government took the country out of the darkness 10-12 years back, staring at youngsters. He also emphasized that the votes that the youth will cast will decide the future direction and approach of the country.

Highlights Of The ‘New Voters’ Conference’

The ‘New Voters’ Conference’ was held virtually which was organized by the youth wing of the BJP, which was headed by BJYM President Tejasvi Surya. Whilw adressing the virtual confrence, Prime Minister Modi also emphasized that the youth has the responsibility of making the country developed in the next 25 years in the same way the the young generation during the 25 years before independence had for its freedom.

Prime Minister Modi also took a dig at the opposition parties by stating that the youth is against corruption and nepotism emphasizing that the parties that run under family dominance never provide youngsters other than their own family to move ahead. He said, “The mindset of leaders of these parties is anti-youth. You have to defeat these family parties with the strength of your votes.”

Key Amendments During The Tenure Of His Government

He while assereting that things have changed now highlighted that the circumstances prevailing in the country 10-12 years back had made the future of youngsters dark, which suppressed the youth from growing and excelling.

PM Modi also highlighted that, the country is now talking of possibilities which the generation before 2014, the year the BJP came to power at the Centre, has given up hope.

Previous Government v/s Current Government

Talking about the tenure of the previous government he stated that at that time corruptions and sacams used to make headlines in response to which during the tenure of his government credibility abnd success stories are now being talked about.

The Prime Minister also added that, that achievements we have earned in various sectors make news today.

Highlighting the boost in the infrastructural development of the country and also being the host of various development measures like digital India and providing head start to various start-ups, he emphasized that after witnessing the current scenario the youth now has access to limitless opportunities to prove themselves and be a useful resource to the country.

Adding to which he mentioned that, “It is Modi’s guarantee that your dreams are my resolve” affirming that the youth has always been his priority.

He also emphasized that the presence of a stable and strong majority government at the centre in the last 10 years led to taking various big decisions and also the resolution of various issues that have been pending since decades. He even mentioned the removal of article 370, GST roll-out, reservation for women in Lok Sabha and ending the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims as some of the government’s great achievements.

(With inputs from agencies)

