New Delhi: Amid beefed up security in anticipation of violence, the rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu went to the second and final phase of polls at 7 AM on Monday. The voting will continue till 5 PM.

A total of 158 Panchayat Unions are battling in 25,008 electoral booths across polling localities. As many as 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their democratic right on December 30 to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

Notably, the first phase of the election which was held on December 27 for the rural local bodies witnessed voter turnout of 76.19 per cent, stated the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC). To avoid any untoward event, at least 495 flying squads were constituted and over 60,918 policemen have been deployed at the polling stations.

Earlier, the state Election Commissioner, while making the announcement about polls, had said that the voting will be held in as many as 31,698 polling stations in the first phase and 32,092 booths on December 30.

The state EC has also stated that about 2,33,000 ballot boxes will be used for polling in the rest of polling stations and an IAS officer will be deployed as an observer in each of the districts. The EC further had said that 2,31,890 number of candidates are contesting the polls in two phases.