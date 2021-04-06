New Delhi: Polling for 475 Assembly constituencies spread across West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is underway. In a bid to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process, the Election Commission, this year, decided to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) at every Polling Station, in the poll-bound states and UT. Also Read - Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting in 475 Assembly Constituencies Across Bengal, Kerala, Assam, TN And Puducherry Begins

Here we will tell you how you can check if your vote using voter-verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) has been cast properly.

What is VVPAT Machine?

VVPAT machines produce a printout of the vote cast using an EVM which is then deposited in a box. It can be used to resolve any dispute regarding the election. The Election Commission used VVPAT for the first time in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Each VVPAT machine is estimated to cost Rs 19,650.

How to Know If Your Vote Has Been Cast Properly

After voting, VVPAT sends a slip that is visible for 7 seconds in which the voters can verify if the vote has been cast properly.

In case, a voter complains of wrong printing by VVPAT:

He will report to Presiding Officer.

The Presiding officer will take a declaration explaining that if found false he can be penalised.

PO will then record in 17 A and permit him to cast a vote in his presence and polling agents.

If found false, PO will record in 17 A and 17 C so that the test vote is not counted.

If found true, then PO will still poll and report to RO.