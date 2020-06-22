New Delhi: Holding OTTs (Over The Top) responsible for the rising violence and crimes against women and children, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to censor content on Netflix and Amazon Prime and other such streaming platforms. Also Read - ‘Even God is Not With You Now’: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling PM ‘Surender Modi’

There is no clarity in the rules regarding streaming services, an official release quoted the chief minister as saying in the letter. The availability of "inappropriate" content without any censorship is "unacceptable", Kumar said, urging the PM to take necessary steps to bring programmes broadcast through streaming platforms within the ambit of certification under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

Besides, the production and broadcast of such programmes having obscene and violent content should be brought under the purview of crime so that people concerned can be punished, Kumar said.

Last year in December, Kumar had written to PM Modi, demanding censorship of websites showing “inappropriate content”, including pornography.

A total of 587 complaints of crimes against women were filed between March 23 and April 16, National Commission for Women data showed. Of the total 587, 239 complaints were related to domestic violence.