Vulgar Videos On Mothers, Sons: Child Rights Panel Summons YouTube India Official

The NCPCR has summoned YouTube India’s government affairs and policy head to appear before it over indecent videos that involve mothers and sons.

Vulgar Videos On Mothers, Sons: Child Rights Panel Summons YouTube India Official | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: Taking cognizance of content related to vulgar videos on mothers and sons, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned YouTube India’s government affairs and public policy head on January 15 with a list of such channels. In the letter addressed to Mira Chatt, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo stated that the commission has taken a step on YouTube channels with challenges portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons. These objectionable videos showcased indecent acts between mothers and sons, like kisses, between mothers and teenage sons, IndiaToday reported, citing sources.

Trending Now

NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo writes to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s Head of Government Affairs & Public Policy, in lndia, asking her to appear before them in person on 15th January along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube “portraying potentially indecent acts… pic.twitter.com/OyPUmt1389 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024



Kanoongo stated that the videos, which featured mothers and sons, violated the Pocso guidelines. “Several challenge videos on YouTube featuring mothers and sons violate the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012,” IndiaToday quoted Kanoongo as saying.

You may like to read

“YouTube will have to fix this. Offenders will have to go to jail. The commercialisation of such videos is like selling porn. Any platform which features videos where children have been sexually abused will have to go to jail,” he added.

The NCPCR further stated that under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, it has the powers of a civil court including summoning any person and examining him on oath, and the discovery and production of any documents.

YouTube To Provide List To NCPCR

“Therefore, the commission in pursuance of its functions and powers u/s 1 3 & 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005, requires your appearance through physical appearance at 16.00 hours (4pm) on Monday, January 15, 2024 along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and list of channels on YouTube running such challenges involving minors,” Kanoongo said in the letter.

“If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908,” the child rights body chief added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.