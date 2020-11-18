Manesar: VVDN Technologies, India’s premier electronics engineering and manufacturing company, continues it expansion by opening a new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling Park-II in Manesar, Haryana recently. Also Read - Haryana: 72 Students of 12 Govt Schools in Rewari Test COVID Positive After Schools Reopen

The new SMT facility and Mechanical Tooling centre was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Labor and Employment (independent charge) Santosh Gangwar on November 6. Also Read - Haryana TET 2020 Exam Dates Announced by BSEH, Check Details Here

With an investment of Rs 150 crores, the new SMT and Mechanical tooling plant is a state-of-the-art world class manufacturing facility. Equipped with the best-in-class modern machinery, the environment-controlled factory has fully automatic SMT lines for mass manufacturing and prototype, product assembly areas, testing and validation infrastructure along with mechanical design, tooling and mould making capabilities. Also Read - Couple Out on Drive in Gurugram Shot Dead by Miscreants on Bike

The new factory is expected to generate huge employment opportunities in the near future with women empowerment being the center of focus and is expected to boast a one of its kind all women SMT Line. The advance new facility will house some of the latest high-tech machinery that will allow VVDN to increase the production of the exciting Next Gen innovative solutions to its client.

While inaugurating the new facility, Union Minister Gangwar congratulated VVDN Technologies on the establishment of the new unit and said, “Today being at VVDN for the inauguration is the testimony of the fact that country is moving on its success path in the right direction. We heartily welcome VVDN’s initiative that accelerates progress in the employment in India including that of Women empowerment.”

He said that the challenge, which has arisen due to Covid-19, is being taken as an opportunity to work towards betterment of the country in a positive direction and the responsibility on the ministry is very critical during such times.

“Welfare of our labor and job creation is critical under Modi government model of development, which would pave the way for aatmnirbhar Bharat. We appreciate the role of companies like VVDN which are playing an instrumental role in creating direct and indirect jobs in significant numbers,” he added.

Earlier, in July 2020, VVDN’s 10 acre Global Innovation Park (GIP) was inaugurated which is marked with R&D and Electronic Manufacturing Facility. The company established four more SMT lines to its existing manufacturing plants for making wide range of innovative versatile solutions including 5G Equipment, Trackers, Dash Cams, Cameras, IoT Solutions, Wi-Fi Access Points.

Apart from SMT, VVDN also announced its new additional facility for doing mechanical tool and mold making which is an additional facility of 22,000 sq ft. With the new installment, VVDN has become a premium SMT Facility and Mechanical Tooling center based out of India.

During the inaugural event, Bhupender Saharan, CEO of VVDN Technologies said that it is a significant step in VVDN’s mission to localize high-quality design and manufacturing in India and to achieve our target of creating 1 lakh local jobs in the next 3 years.

“After our Global Innovation Park and other existing SMT and Mechanical tooling facilities, this new installation is a true landmark and an indicator of our growth. A factory of this scale, which is fully equipped to produce next-gen qualitative solutions, will enable us to extend and increase our outstanding engineering and manufacturing capabilities. VVDN’s ODM capabilities will be hugely augmented by this new installation,” he added.