New Delhi: Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has been granted interim relief from arrest till Monday by a Delhi Court, in connection with the VVIP choppers money laundering case. Special Judge Inderjeet Singh directed Puri to join the investigation, conducted by Enforcement Directorate, by the evening.

Puri had moved an anticipatory bail application (ABA) before the court after he allegedly left the interrogation midway and disappeared from the ED’s office without informing officials.

Puri was to be confronted with some evidence during questioning at an Enforcement Directorate office in national capital. However, he sought some break time from the investigating officer of the case to go to the washroom but slipped away, officials alleged.

Reports claimed that agency officials then tried to call him over his mobile phone but it was switched off.

Puri, the son of Nita (Nath’s sister) and Deepak Puri, is the chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd. Earlier as well, he has been grilled by the ED in connection with the same case.

The AgustaWestland chopper case was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kickbacks being paid in the deal. The ED and the CBI are probing the case and have already filed multiple charge sheets in the case.