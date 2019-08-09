New Delhi: A Delhi court has issued non-bailable warrants against Ratul Puri — nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath — in connection with a money laundering case in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

According to PTI, the Enforcement Directorate had sought a non-bailable warrant against Puri.

The warrant was issued after the probe agency said that Puri was not cooperating and was untraceable. It stated that Puri was supposed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to show up. On Tuesday, the court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the case.

The warrant comes a week after the ED rejected allegations that its investigators harassed, tortured and forced a witness to make a statement implicating Puri in the money laundering case.

Reports say that while the hearing in Puri’s anticipatory bail plea was underway, a man claiming to be a witness in the AgustaWestland money laundering case had walked into the courtroom and claimed that the ED had forced him to take off his trousers, tortured him in custody, and forced him to give a statement.

Only last week,the Income Tax Department has attached ₹254 crore worth of ‘benami’ equity of Puri which he had allegedly received from a suspect in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case via shell companies.

Officials said a provisional order for attachment of the shares or non-cumulative compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) has been issued under the Benami Property Transactions Act. The funds were received as FDI investment in Optima Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a group concern of his father Deepak Puri’s company Moser Baer, they said.