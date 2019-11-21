New Delhi: In a significant development to the Vyapam recruitment and admission scam, a CBI court in Madhya Pradesh convicted 31 people on Thursday. Special Judge SB Sahu of the CBI court will announce the quantum of punishment for the convicts on November 25. The CBI which was probing the matter had charge-sheeted all the convicts including 12 imposters and seven middlemen on different counts.

The accused, however, after coming out of the court premises said that they are innocent in the matter.

As per updates from Special Public Prosecutor Satish Dinkar, a Special Task Force was first constituted to investigate the Vyapam scam. The probe was based on a case registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station in Bhopal.

The Vyapam scam, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), which surfaced in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the MPPEB.

The whole scam refers to irregularities in exams held by the MPPEB for admission in professional courses and state services over several years.

The prosecution produced 91 witnesses and evidences to nail the culprits for cheating by personation, cheating, dishonesty, forgery, forgery for cheating and forging document under IPC sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471, Dinkar said.