New Delhi: Under fire over the Wadhawan family fiasco, Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has hit out at the opposition BJP, alleging that the IPS officer who facilitated passes for the family, thus helping them violate the ongoing lockdown, was, in fact, appointed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also Read - Coronavirus: FIR Against DHFL's Wadhawan Family For Violating Lockdown Norms

On Monday, in its editorial Saamana, the Shiv Sena, one of the three constituents of the MVA, and whose chief Uddhav Thackeray is also the current Chief Minister, said that suspended IPS officer Amitabh Gupta was appointed in the state’s home department by Fadnavis, CM Thackeray’s direct predecessor. Also Read - Maharashtra: DHFL Group Owners Flouted Lockdown Norms, Senior IPS Officer Sent on Leave

Notably, Gupta, who was the Principal Secretary in the home department, had arranged passes for ‘family friends’ Wadhawans, who are the promoters of the DHFL group, thus enabling them to travel from Khandala to Mahabelshwar, where they were found, in the middle of a lockdown, last week. Also Read - Maharashtra: Members of Wadhawan Family of DHFL Group Placed Under Quarantine For Violating Lockdown

Alleging that there was a ‘conspiracy’ against the state government, the editorial also said, “It is now clear and self-explanatory who has been behind IPS officer and Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta’s decision, and on whose instructions he would have put the government under a crisis.”

Fadnavis, notably, was among the first ones to hit out at the state government, after the matter came to light.

An FIR has been registered against over 20 members of the Wadhawan family, who travelled in five cars to reach Mahabaleshwar. A probe, meanwhile, has been ordered against Gupta, a 1992-batch officer.

Maharashtra, incidentally, is the worst-hit state due to COVID-19, with over 2,000 positive cases of the virus.