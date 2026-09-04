Wai Wai products banned in India? Broken noodles collected from factory floor used to make Indian snacks, FSSAI stops production

FSSAI has ordered Wai Wai, a Nepali company, to stop making selected products after inspectors found broken noodles collected from the factory floor being used to make Indian snacks.

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Wai Wai products banned in India? Broken noodles collected from factory floor used to make Indian snacks, FSSAI stops production | Image: AI

Wai Wai Products Banned In India? In a major crackdown, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an order to Wai Wai, a Nepali billionaire-owned company, to stop manufacturing some products after food safety inspectors found that employees collected broken noodles from the factory floor and used them to make Indian snacks, Reuters reported. The decision has come as a big shock for the company that makes famous Wai Wai noodles. FSSAI took action against the company’s factory operated in Rajasthan under the name CG Foods India, part of CG Corp Global led by Nepal’s billionaire Binod Chaudhary.

FSSAI’s Nationwide Crackdown

The major action has come amid a nationwide crackdown against restaurants, food businesses and outlets over hygiene and quality. The food authority already acted against popular brands like Pizza Hut and Domino’s.

According to FSSAI, its food inspectors found that the employees of the factory were “re-processing floor-collected broken noodles into bhujia without heat treatment”.

Graphical Representation

Investigation Focused On Two Wai Wai-Branded Bhujia Products

It is to be noted that Bhujia is a very popular Indian snack and is widely consumed specially in North India. The fried Indian brand is sold in small packets by several snack companies. The FSSAI inspectors seized 32,000 kg of expired finished products stock at the factory in 1,923 boxes.

The food authority has begun legal proceedings against Wai Wai and samples have been sent for testing.

FSSAI Maharashtra Crackdown

Earlier, Maharashtra food safety officials seized expired products with altered expiry dates and nutrition labels during a raid at a warehouse located in Navi Mumbai. Accused persons used to rub off the expiry dates of products and reprint new dates on the expired products with the help of machines. Expired products of major brands, including Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were found.

Around 5,000 cartons of consumer products were found, including items such as Lay’s and Kurkure chips by PepsiCo, Maggi Masala Noodles by Nestle, Coca-Cola’s Thums Up and Limca cans.