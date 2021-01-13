Bengaluru: US electric car giant Tesla has finally entered India ending years of wait and speculation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has registered his company in Bengaluru. Tesla’s entry comes at a time when India is ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with the aim of significantly increasing the proportion of electric vehicles plying on the roads. Also Read - List of States That Announced Reopening of Schools, Colleges This Month

According to the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

"Tesla registered its Indian subsidiary with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) in Bengaluru on January 8, with Rs 15 lakh authorised capital and Rs 1 lakh paid-up capital. Tesla India Motors and Energy Ltd has been opened in the city centre, with Vibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein as its directors," said the company in its filing with the RoC.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa also informed that Tesla is setting up its research and development (R&D) center in Bengaluru to commence its India operations soon. The Karnataka government had made a strong pitch to invite Tesla to the state.

“Karnataka will lead India’s journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome @elonmusk to India & Karnataka and wish him all the very best,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

Reports also have it that Tesla is in touch with other state governments like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh to start its India operations.

Tesla sales teams are currently working on building custom sales and production orders for the Indian market, ensuring orders are complete and validated once the configuration is finished.

(With agency inputs)