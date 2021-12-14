New Delhi: The Central government on Monday said a bill on the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency is under final consideration of the Cabinet. Answering a query on the increasing impact of cryptocurrency in the country, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance said the RBI had cautioned users, holders and traders of Virtual Currencies (VCs) thrice since December 2013.Also Read - PM Modi Pushes For Joint Efforts to Shape Global Norms For Social Media, Cryptocurrencies at Summit For Democracy

"RBI has been cautioning users, holders and traders of VCs vide public notices on December 24, 2013, February 01, 2017, and December 05, 2017, that dealing in VCs is associated with potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks," said the Minister in the written reply in Lok Sabha.

He further noted that RBI has also raised concerns on the de-stabilising effect of cryptocurrency on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country. Elaborating on the examining the issues of VCs, the Minister said, "the Government had constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) which submitted its report in 2019. The IMC Report was further examined and a Bill on the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency is under finalisation for consideration of the Cabinet."

Last week, speaking at Submit For Democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged democracies to come together to formulate global rules for emerging technologies, including social media and cryptocurrencies.

“We must also jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies, so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it,” PM Modi said during his virtual hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The Centre is aiming to introduce a bill on cryptocurrencies in the Parliament after Cabinet’s approval. The current bill is a new bill on crypto, which will be presented in the Parliament after the Cabinet nod, Sitharaman said.

The bill concerning cryptocurrency is among the most keenly awaited new bills to be introduced in the Winter session of parliament with the government intending to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Issues concerning cryptocurrency have figured in questions by members since the first week of the winter session and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has talked about the government improving on the bill planned for introduction earlier.

As indicated by the government, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, will seek to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India while allowing “for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month chaired a comprehensive meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues which was also an outcome of a consultative process with RBI, Finance Ministry, Home Ministry having done an elaborate exercise on it in which they consulted experts from across the country and the world.

