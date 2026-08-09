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Waiting for your ITR refund? Know how many days it takes and why it may be delayed

You receive an income tax refund when you have paid more tax than you actually owe. The excess amount could have been paid through TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: August 9, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
Waiting for your ITR refund? Know how many days it takes and why it may be delayed
Income Tax Returns are delayed due to several reasons. Representational Image

If your ITR status shows “Processed” but the refund is yet to be credited, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a problem. The refund may take additional time after the return has been processed. Issues related to bank account details, PAN-Aadhaar linking, TDS claims, IFSC codes, or previous tax demands can also hold up the payment.

In such a situation, it is important to first understand how long it may take for the refund to come and what should be done if the money has not arrived.

Read more: Have you missed filing your Income Tax Return July 31 deadline? Here are your options now

When do you get ITR refund?

You receive an income tax refund when you have paid more tax than you actually owe. The excess amount could have been paid through TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax. Once the department calculates your final tax liability after considering applicable deductions and exemptions, it processes the return and refunds the extra amount.

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Those who submitted their ITRs well ahead of the July 31 deadline may have already received their refunds. However, taxpayers whose returns are still being processed may have to wait a little longer.

Why was the refund not provided even after ITR was processed?

Seeing “Processed” on your ITR status does not necessarily mean the refund will reach your bank account right away. According to the Income Tax Department, the refund process begins only after the return is e-verified.

An income tax refund usually takes about four to five weeks to be credited to your bank account. So, if your ITR shows as processed but you haven’t received the refund, start by checking the refund status online. If the wait goes beyond the expected timeframe, also check your email and SMS, as the Income Tax Department may have sent an intimation notice.

What to do if you do not receive ITR?

If you’re still waiting for your refund after your ITR has been processed, log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal with your user ID and password. Check the refund status and verify that the bank account number and IFSC code provided in your return are accurate.

A processed refund may still be delayed if your bank details are incorrect or outdated. In such cases, update the information and ensure that the account details are accurate. It is also important to have your PAN linked with Aadhaar and to make sure the ITR was filed correctly with the refund claim.

How to check ITR Refund Status?

If you want to know at what stage your ITR is and what is the status of the refund, then follow these easy steps.

  • Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal.
  • Go to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.
  • Here, select AY 2026-27 and click on View Details.
  • After this, you can check the refund status of your ITR.

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What are the major reasons for ITR Refund getting stuck?

Your tax refund may be delayed for several reasons. Sometimes, even minor errors in your bank account information or tax details can prevent the refund from being credited on time. Here are some situations due to which your ITR can get stuck:

  • If the bank account number given in the ITR is wrong, the refund will not reach your account.
  • If your PAN is not operational, there may be problems in getting the refund.
  • Bank account pre-validation is required to receive a refund. If your bank account is not pre-validated, the refund may be delayed.
  • If the name in the bank account and the PAN card details do not match, there may be problems in crediting the refund.
  • If you have entered the wrong or invalid IFSC code in ITR, the refund will not be transferred.
  • If the account in which the refund has been requested is closed, the money will not be credited.
  • If the bank account is inactive, frozen, or dormant, there may be problems in transferring the refund.
  • Sometimes, there may be a technical failure or rejection from the bank during refund transfer.
    If there is any old tax demand from previous years, your refund can be adjusted against that outstanding tax.
  • If there is any discrepancy in ITR, TDS or income details and the Income Tax Department needs further verification, the refund may also get delayed.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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