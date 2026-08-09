Waiting for your ITR refund? Know how many days it takes and why it may be delayed

If your ITR status shows “Processed” but the refund is yet to be credited, it doesn’t necessarily mean there is a problem. The refund may take additional time after the return has been processed. Issues related to bank account details, PAN-Aadhaar linking, TDS claims, IFSC codes, or previous tax demands can also hold up the payment.
In such a situation, it is important to first understand how long it may take for the refund to come and what should be done if the money has not arrived.
You receive an income tax refund when you have paid more tax than you actually owe. The excess amount could have been paid through TDS, TCS, advance tax or self-assessment tax. Once the department calculates your final tax liability after considering applicable deductions and exemptions, it processes the return and refunds the extra amount.
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Those who submitted their ITRs well ahead of the July 31 deadline may have already received their refunds. However, taxpayers whose returns are still being processed may have to wait a little longer.
Seeing “Processed” on your ITR status does not necessarily mean the refund will reach your bank account right away. According to the Income Tax Department, the refund process begins only after the return is e-verified.
An income tax refund usually takes about four to five weeks to be credited to your bank account. So, if your ITR shows as processed but you haven’t received the refund, start by checking the refund status online. If the wait goes beyond the expected timeframe, also check your email and SMS, as the Income Tax Department may have sent an intimation notice.
If you’re still waiting for your refund after your ITR has been processed, log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal with your user ID and password. Check the refund status and verify that the bank account number and IFSC code provided in your return are accurate.
A processed refund may still be delayed if your bank details are incorrect or outdated. In such cases, update the information and ensure that the account details are accurate. It is also important to have your PAN linked with Aadhaar and to make sure the ITR was filed correctly with the refund claim.
If you want to know at what stage your ITR is and what is the status of the refund, then follow these easy steps.
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Your tax refund may be delayed for several reasons. Sometimes, even minor errors in your bank account information or tax details can prevent the refund from being credited on time. Here are some situations due to which your ITR can get stuck:
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