New Delhi: In development to Walayar case, Kerala High Court on Wednesday accepted the appeal filed by the mother of the deceased girls, challenging the acquittal of the accused in the case. The court also issued a notice to the accused and the state government in this regard.

The Court sought an explanation from the Kerala government as to the verdict given by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court on the acquittal of the accused in the absence of evidence, which the High Court held was not correct.

In 2017, a minor girl aged 13 was found dead on January 13. 52 days later, her younger sister aged 9 was also found dead.

Three people — V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu — allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was found dead. However, the trio, arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act were acquitted by the court.

Yesterday, the mother of the minor girls had approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the order of Palakkad special court (POCSO Act) acquitting all the accused in the Walayar case.

Meanwhile, Hindu Aikya Vedi secretary AN Neelankandan has alleged that “politically influenced” police officers submitted a weak probe report in the court leading to the acquittal of three people in Walayar rape case.

“Politically influenced police officers submitted a weak investigation report. The prosecutor and the police officers under pressure and temptation beautifully sabotaged the case,” Neelankandan said Tuesday while addressing a press conference.