New Delhi: Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal recent announcement that 300 units of free electricity will be provided to every household in Punjab if his party is voted to power, a Twitter user said that she does not want free electricity, instead she wants Raghav Chadha. Notably, Chadha is AAP MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.

It all started when a Twitter user by the name Gurdeep Guru urged people to vote AAP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. "Es bar AAP nu vote pao 24 ghnte light aau te free v hou," Guru posted on Thursday. Responding to the tweet, the woman named Kirti Thakur said,"I want Raghav, not electricity."

The woman's tweet caught the attention of Chadha who chose to reply. "I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you'll get free electricity, 24×7. Can't commit the same about myself though :)", the AAP MLA responded.

I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricty, 24×7. Can’t commit the same about myself though 🙂 https://t.co/F0tqLLp1FL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 31, 2021

The AAP MLA also posted a screenshot of the Twitter conversation on Instagram and wrote, “#KejriwalDiGuarantee.”

A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

This was not the first time Chadha interacted with this Twitter handle. In 2019, Kirti Thakur had proposed the AAP MLA on social media to which he had replied,” Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive.”

Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive. https://t.co/ddxIhFL9l4 — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) August 23, 2019

Punjab Elections And AAP

Earlier last month, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised free electricity to every Punjab household that consumes up to 300 units of power if his party forms government in the state next year. However, the AAP leader did not clarify whether 300 units of free electricity will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

Dubbing pre-poll promises as “Kejriwal’s guarantee”, he had said despite a surplus power production in the state, long power cuts are imposed and people do not get electricity for farming. “It is a Kejriwal guarantee and these are not Captain’s (Amarinder Singh) promises,” he added.

In Delhi, the AAP government provides 200 units of free power per month.