  • Home
  • News
  • Want to assure you...: Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Rajya Sabha nomination speculation, says new government will..

‘Want to assure you…’: Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Rajya Sabha nomination speculation, says new government will..

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweets, "... I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will con

Published date india.com Updated: March 5, 2026 11:10 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
'Want to assure you...': Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Rajya Sabha nomination speculation, says new government will..

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweets, “… I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance.”

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.