New Delhi: Here comes a wonderful opportunity for aspiring writers who want to hone their writing skills further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the national scheme 'YUVA: Prime Minister's Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors' to encourage youngsters to harness their writing skills. "Here is an interesting opportunity for youngsters to harness their writing skills and also contribute to India's intellectual discourse," PM Modi said and shared a link of the scheme on Twitter.

The YUVA scheme is primarily meant to mentor young authors across the country. Giving further details, the Centre in a statement said that the scheme will ensure creating a pool of authors of below 30 years who are ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform. The move will also help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally.

Yuva Mentoring Scheme: Selection Procedure

In total, 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest at MyGov. A committee constituted by the NBT will do the selection process. The contest will run from 4th June till 31st July 2021. As per the updates, the contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme. However, the names of selected authors will be announced on Independence Day on 15th August 2021. Then the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors. The entries of the winners will be prepared for publication by 15th December 2021. The published books will be launched on 12th January 2022 on YUVA DIVAS or the National Youth Day.

Phase I – Training (3 Months)

As per the updates, THE National Book Trust will organise a Two-Week Writers’ Online Programme for the selected candidates. During the training programme, the young authors will be trained by two eminent authors/mentors from NBT’s panel of accomplished authors and writers. After the training programme, the authors will be trained for 2-Weeks at various On-line/On-site National Camps organised by NBT.

Phase II – Promotion (3 Months)