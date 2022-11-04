Want To Buy An Air Purifier? Here Are A Few Things To Keep In Mind

Here are some factors that can guide you in buying a good quality, well performing air purifier.

How To Choose An Air Purifier: As air pollution continues to choke the most part of northern India and worsening air quality has begun to show its impact on health of the citizens, a greater number of people are turning towards buying air-purifiers. Once considered luxury, air purifiers have now become a necessity. If you wish to buy an air-purifier too, here are a few things you need to consider before making the final purchase.

FACTORS TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE BUYING AN AIR PURIFIER

Here are some things to keep in mind while buying an air-purifier:

SIZE AND TYPE OF THE ROOM

Small air-purifiers do not work in large rooms, therefore, having the correct measurement of your room will help you choose the right model. If you are planning to use the air-purifier in your bedroom, make sure to check the sound it may produce. Go for a silent operating air-purifier for your bedroom.

CLEAN AIR DELIVERY RATE (CADR)

The performance of any air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate or cadr. It is the rate at which the air is cleaned by the air purifier. Higher the CADR value, better is the performance. Another such metric is POLAR that measures the working of air-purifer in living space. This metric is specially used by Dyson for its air purifiers.

AIR CHANGE RATE

ACH or the air change rate is the number of times air inside a room is replaced with clean air in an hour. An ACH rating of 5-6 is advisable.

FILTER TYPES

While there are various filters used, an air purifier these days comes with High-Efficiency Particulate Air aka HEPA filters.

These can filter out up to 99.9% airborne particles that are up to 0.3 microns in size. Some advanced air purifiers come with anti-bacterial and UV filters that help sterlise the air and contain the risk of air-borne diseases.

Then there are activate charcoal and carbon filters. These help in removing smoke, odours and other chemicals that may be present.

Avoid air purifiers with ionizers or UV lights as they release harmful ozone as a byproduct.

PRE-FILTERS

Job of the pre-filters is to remove large particles like pet hair from the air before it passes through other filters. You can opt for purifiers with pre-filters if you have a pet or you live near a construction site.

SMART CONNECTIVITY

Go for air purifiers that come with smart connectivity features like WiFi, air quality monitoring and a programmable timer to get real-time updates that make things easier for you to understand.