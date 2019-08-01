New Delhi: ‘Seemingly disturbed’ by the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, who is believed to have jumped into a river and committed suicide, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Thursday suggested alternate ways to ‘die peacefully’.

In a series of tweets, Nasreen advised those seeking ways to commit suicide to take a lethal dose of morphine instead of other ‘painful ways’ like hanging themselves or jumping off a highrise.

She began, “So many painless ways to commit suicide. why hang yourself, drown yourself, or cut your wrist, why jump from the high rise building or the bridge, or swallow pesticide, or poison or why jump in front of an oncoming train? Take the lethal doses of morphine and die peacefully.”

So many painless ways to commit suicide. why hang yourself, drown yourself, or cut your wrist, why jump from the high rise building or the bridge, or swallow pesticide, or poison or why jump in front of an oncoming train? Take the lethal doses of morphine and die peacefully. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) August 1, 2019

In rebuttal to some users who called her insensitive, Taslima Nasreen had some more gems to share.

“I am not encouraging people to die. I am asking people who decided to commit suicide or who is determined to commit suicide, to get a peaceful way to do it. It is a positive tweet,” she replied to one user.

Taslima Nasreen’s ‘words of wisdom’ (pun intended) come in tow of V.G. Siddhartha’s death, who is alleged to have committed suicide due to mounting financial pressures in his business. Two days prior to his disappearance, the coffee baron had left behind a note to his employees that revealed he was in deep debt.

The mountain of debt was impairing his business as working capital requirements could not be met. It led him to sale his stakes in IT firm Mindtree that gave him some room to manoeuvre.

“I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure…,” his note read.