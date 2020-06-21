New Delhi: As the number of containment zones in the national capital is going up, the government is strengthening its rapid antigen testing facilities in these containment zones. In this test, the result can be given in 30 minutes, thus accommodating many more testing in a day. Also Read - Ahead of Prince William's 38th Birthday, George-Charlotte-Louis Pile up on Dad to Wish Father's Day as Kate Middleton Captures Charming Moment

Rapid Antigen test is being conducted by both government and private labs in Delhi ensuring that no one is left behind and camps have been set up all across the national capital for conducting this test.

Here is a list of the centres.

In the next 10 days, the ICMR is expecting the availability of 71 lakh rapid antigen test kits.

Here are the cost details

ICMR has capped the price of antigen test kits at Rs 450. Individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested by RT-PCR to rule out the infection. The Centre has also capped the price of RT-PCR test in Delhi at ₹2,400. So if you test negative, then RT-PCR test will take place. But if you test positive, you will straight be put under treatment.

The Delhi government has also fixed the cost of a COVID-19 isolation bed in any private hospital in Delhi in the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator at Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that however, it has been decided that “100% COVID beds shall be subsidised upto an upper limit of 60% of total hospital capacity”.

This means that of the total number of beds in any private hospital here a maximum of 60 per cent will be dedicated for COVID-19 patients and all of these coronavirus beds will be provided to patients at subsidised rates.

The new rates are fixed at Rs 8,000-10,000; Rs 13,000-15,000 and Rs 15,000-18,000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICU without a ventilator and ICU with a ventilator respectively for all private hospitals, the order said.