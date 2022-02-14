Ayodhya: The construction work at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing to achieve the target is to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum by 2023 so that devotees can offer prayers. But, for curious devotees, who want to know how the Ram Temple will look once the construction is complete, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has released a 3D video giving a preview of the ‘divine project’.Also Read - Ram Ke Naam: BJP Faces Tightrope Walk in Citadel Ayodhya

The preview video starts with showing the grand temple’s position on India’s map, it then gives a bird’s eye view of 67 acres of the land marked for the temple. In the video, we can see that the main temple will be surrounded by several smaller ones on all four sides, surrounded by lush green lawns. The video then gives a tour of the symmetrically designed actual temple site. In the main temple, the pillars and the walls of are shown to have designs of Gods and Goddesses, with marble flooring and sandstone walls. Also Read - UP Elections 2022: BJP Releases Another List of 91 Candidates, Gives Ticket to 13 Ministers | Full List of Names Here

You all must be curious about how the Shri Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will look once its complete. To give you a preview of this divine project, we have tried to present it through a 3D video. Jai Shri Ram!https://t.co/FiBNYJgooo — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) February 13, 2022

Also Read - UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Likely To Contest from Ayodhya

According to the final blueprint of the temple released last year, six temples of different deities will be constructed in the Ram Janambhoomi premises. The deities include Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had earlier informed that no steel or bricks are being used in the construction of the temple which will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor, and 74 columns on the second floor. The three-floor structure will have five “mandaps” or pavilions.

The temple complex plans to have a pilgrim facilitation centre, research centre, auditorium, museum, archives, cattle shed, a place for rituals, rooms for priests and an administrative building. Around four lakh cubic feet of stone and marble from Rajasthan will be used for the constuction of the main temple.

The trust plans to start the operation of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport by December 2023 enabling tourists from other parts of the country to visit the temple. Earlier on August 5, 2020, the foundation stone was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict in the decades-old Ram Mandi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the apex court unanimously ruled in the favour of Ram Lalla and handed over the entire disputed land to a trust which would be set up by the government.

(With agency inputs)