New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reiterated his support for Shiv Sena candidate and Thackeray scion Aditya Thackeray and said the young leader will win by a huge margin.

“I am confident that Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin in the elections and we will see him with us in the assembly,” Fadnavis said in a press conference, hours after filing nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: I am confident the Aditya Thackeray will win by a very huge margin in the elections and we will see him with us in the assembly. https://t.co/J63ZQNvqvC pic.twitter.com/HOGciJH2L7 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

He also said that his party in the days to come will ask all the rebellious members to withdraw their membership from the party.

“In the coming days we will ask all the rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party of the grand alliance. If they don’t comply then they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties,” he added.

CM Devendra Fadnavis: In the coming days we will ask all the rebel candidates to withdraw and this will be done with the rebel candidates of each party of grand alliance.If they don’t comply then they will not get any position in any of our alliance parties. pic.twitter.com/0shZq1jlmB — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The statement from the Chief Minister comes days after the saffron party’s senior leader Eknath Khadse filed his nomination from Muktinagar assembly constituency. However, his name was not there on the list when the BJP released the first list of candidates earlier in the day.

Though he has filed the nomination today, Eknath Khadse said there is a possibility that he might get a ticket later. “I’ve filed my nomination today. My name is not on the list issued by the party, but the possibility of me getting a ticket cannot be ruled out. I don’t know if this seat is going to be with Shiv Sena or with BJP, what I know that I’ve been a loyalist to BJP for past 42 years,” he said after filing the nomination.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Aditya Thackeray for CM demands that the first step in politics doesn’t mean that you have to become the Chief Minister of this state. “He has just entered politics, this is just the beginning,” he added.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on 'Aditya Thackeray for CM demands': The first step in politics doesn’t mean that you have to become the Chief Minister of this state. He has just entered politics, this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/8xNqfEdDt4 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis filed his nomination from the Nagpur South West constituency from where he will contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections. After filing his nomination, he expressed confidence of returning to power with a bigger mandate and said the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI (Republican Party of India) alliance will sweep the upcoming Assembly polls.

Before filing the nomination, Fadnavis and his wife Amruta met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence and sought his blessings. Later, the two also held a road-show while coming on the way to filing the nomination.

Earlier in the day, the saffron party released its fourth list of candidates for the state polls. Today was also the last day for filing nomination in Maharashtra and Haryana. Both the states are going to polls on October 21 and the results of the same will be announced on October 24.