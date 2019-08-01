New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended an ASEAN-India Ministerial in Thailand. Speaking at the meet, the foreign minister said that “we want to see a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN playing a central role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific as it contributes to India’s prosperity as well.”

He further asserted that for India, ASEAN is a region of great importance. “It’s associated with a policy choice we made decades ago. It’s not just an important gateway into and out of the Indian Ocean region but also one of the most economically and politically dynamic regions.”

Emphasising on the free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar said “India warmly welcome ASEAN’s decision to articulate its own views of the concept.”

“We see imp elements of convergence especially from the standpoint of principles & approach. This provides a roadmap to advance ASEAN-India strategic partnership in Indo-Pacific, particularly in areas of maritime cooperation, connectivity &achieving sustainable development goals,” he added.

S Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Thailand starting today to attend key ministerial meetings of the regional forums of ASEAN, Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) and East Asia Summit.

The ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, co-chaired by Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai on Thursday, reviewed the progress in the implementation of the key decisions of the leaders of ASEAN Member States (AMS) and India arrived at during the 25th anniversary ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit held in New Delhi in January last year.