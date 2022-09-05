Delhi: Aren’t your furballs your life? Does your heart ache to leave them behind and go out ? It does, right. (there, there, we feel you). It is common to go on road trips with your pets or to some pet friendly cafe, but travelling longer distances via train could be a task. Well, there is always an option to take them along with you and enjoy the scenes outside a train ride. There are certain rules and regulation that pet parents ought to follow travelling in Indian Railways.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Good News Rail Passengers! Now Order Food On WhatsApp Via THIS App On Your Train Journeys

The Indian Railways has provisions to allow your pets to be onboard as the trains chug through the tracks. Here are what rules one needs to adhere to:

RULES TO TRAVEL WITH PET ON INDIAN RAILWAYS

Passengers are not permitted to carry pets in AC two-tier, AC three-tier, AC chair car, sleeper class, and second-class compartments.

If you want to carry your pets, you will have to book an entire coupe in AC First class only

After your tickets are confirmed, pet parents are required to write an application to the chief reservation officer from the station you will board informing them about your pet.

Make sure your pet is duly vaccinated.

Get photocopy of the vaccination certificate of your pet and photocopies of all other required documents in handy before journey.

Reach the station atleast 2 hours prior so that you you show the documents to the authorities and confirm the travel with your pet. They will weigh it and levy the requisite parcel charges. According to a report by News 18, Rs 30 per kilogram will be levied if the pet is being carried in a dog box and Rs 60 per kilogram if the pet is travelling with the pet parent in the passenger coach.

Also, to ensure a comfortable joy ride with your pet, carry food, water and its favourite toy.

f you do not book your pet, you may be fined.

Be mindful of all the rules, double check with the station authorities and have a happy onward journey with your pet.