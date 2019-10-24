New Delhi: A day when both the states of Maharashtra and Haryana are heading towards victory in the assembly polls, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah thanked the people of both the states for posing their faith in the BJP and electing the BJP government again in these two states.

“In Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena is going to form the govt once again with majority. In Haryana, we have seen a 3% increase in our vote share since the last time and we have emerged as the largest party there, I thank the people for this,’ he said.

He also congratulated the people of both the states as the BJP is moving ahead by winning the polls after PM Modi came to power for the second term. “Through all of you I would like to congratulate the crores of BJP workers of the country that BJP is moving ahead by winning both the elections in Modi: 2 government,” he added.

Saying that the party workers have gathered at the party office to celebrate the victory, Shah said that he is grateful to people of both the states. “Today we have gathered here on the occasion of BJP’s victory in both the states”. First of all, I would like to give my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the people of Haryana and Maharashtra on behalf of crores of BJP workers,” he further added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the people of both the states for expressing their confidence in the NDA government.

“People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork,” Pm Modi said in a series of tweets.

As per the trend indicated by the Election Commission, the BJP-Shiva alliance is leading on 160 seats, Congress on 105 and others on 23 seats out of 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Haryana for blessing his party and said his government will work with the same zeal and dedication for the development of the state. “I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication to the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda,” he added.