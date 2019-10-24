New Delhi: Wrestler and BJP candidate Babita Phogat, who is leading from Dadri assembly constituency of Haryana by over 1,000 votes, on Thursday thanked people for supporting her and said People trust the work by BJP and that’s why they vote for the party.

“I thank people who supported me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that’s why they vote for the party,” Babita Phogat said after trends showed that she is leading from Dadri constituency.

Babita, who recently joined the saffron party, was contesting against Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Satpal Sangwan and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. In 2014, Dadri constituency was won by INLD candidate Rajdeep by 1,610 votes.

Earlier in the day, Babita expressed confidence about winning from the seat. “We prepare for four years to win medals at the Olympics. Today is the same day when I am waiting for results. People have given me love and support, that is my strength, and what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter,” she told ANI.

Apart from Babita, another BJP’ candidate and hockey player Sandeep Singh is also shinning in the Haryana Assembly polls. While Babita Phogat from Dadri and Sandeep Singh from Pehowa are leading in their respective seats, another wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who also joined the BJP recently, is trailing from Baroda. These three players had resigned from the state government jobs before joining the BJP for the election purpose.

As per official trends from Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 30 seats, Congress on 31 seats and JJP was ahead on 10. The voting for 90 seats in Haryana took place on October 21.