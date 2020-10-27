State Bank of India (SBI) now allows customers to make cash transactions for more than Rs 10,000 daily across all its ATMs. The country’s largest lender offers seven different types of ATM-cum-debit cards that have a wide range of cash withdrawal limit starting from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Also Read - SBI Online Banking System Down Due to Intermittent Connectivity Issues; ATMs, PoS Working

The transaction limits were revised in July this year. As per latest order, customers will get an OTP on their registered mobile numbers for transacting more than Rs 10,000. They will have to enter the OTP along with the debit card PIN to complete their withdrawal each time.

SBI allows up to eight free transactions in a month to each of its customers. The new OTP-based cash withdrawal came into effect on September 18.

Here’s a range of SBI debit cards with different cash withdrawal limits:

1. SBI Classic and Maestro Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 20,000

2. SBI Global International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

3. sbiINTOUCH Tap & Go Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

4. SBI Mumbai Metro Combo Debit Card (Valid only for Mumbai customers)

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

5. SBI My Card International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 40,000

6. SBI Gold International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 50,000

7. SBI Platinum International Debit Card

ATM withdrawal limit: Rs 1,00,000