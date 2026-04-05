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Want to withdraw your entire PF Balance? You must update your Date of Exit online: Heres an easy step-by-step guide

Want to withdraw your entire PF Balance? You must update your ‘Date of Exit’ online: Here’s an easy step-by-step guide

If the 'Date of Exit' listed next to your previous employer's name shows as "Not Available," you will need to update it.

(Image: epfoprovidentfund.in)

New Delhi: Do you wish to withdraw your entire PF balance or transfer it to a new PF account? If so, it is essential that your previous employer has updated your ‘Date of Exit’ (DOE). It is frequently observed that many PF members face difficulties because the date they left their job has not been recorded on the portal. To resolve this, you do not need to make repeated visits to your former employer’s office or any government department. You can update your DOE on the EPFO ​​portal online, directly from your mobile phone.

Why is Updating the DOE Necessary?

Updating your DOE is mandatory for the following reasons:

Without an updated DOE, you cannot withdraw your entire PF balance.

Additionally, to withdraw your pension amount by filling out Form 10C, it is mandatory to have your date of leaving the job recorded.

Updating your details on the EPFO ​​portal is also essential for transferring funds from your previous employer’s account to your new account.

How to Update the DOE on EPFO?

Updating your Date of Exit on the EPFO ​​website is quite simple. Here is a step-by-step guide.

Search for “EPFO” on Google, visit the official ‘Member Unified Portal’ website, and log in using your UAN and password.

After logging in, navigate to the ‘View’ tab and click on ‘Service History’. If the ‘Date of Exit’ listed next to your previous employer’s name shows as “Not Available,” you will need to update it.

Now, make a note of the ‘Date of Joining’ for your current employer (the company where you are currently working). The exit date for your previous employer must always precede the joining date for your new employer.

Next, click on the ‘Manage’ tab located at the top of the page and select the ‘Mark Exit’ option from the bottom of the menu.

From the menu that appears, select the specific previous employer for whom you wish to update the ‘Date of Exit’.

A short form will now open on your screen. Select your date of leaving the job (i.e., the Date of Exit) and choose “Short Service” under the ‘Reason of Cessation’ category.

Finally, check the box to accept the terms and click on ‘Request OTP’. You will receive an OTP on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

After entering the OTP, submit the changes you have made. Your Date of Exit will be updated immediately, and you can also verify this by navigating to the relevant section within the service.

Points to Keep in Mind

While updating your Date of Exit (DOE) yourself on the EPFO ​​portal, you must keep the following 5 points in mind:

You cannot update your DOE immediately after leaving a job; you must wait for a period of 60 days before doing so.

Ensure that the Date of Exit always precedes the Date of Joining at your new company. If these two dates overlap, the EPFO ​​may treat this as a technical error and withhold your funds.

When updating your DOE, select the actual date on which you ceased employment.

When updating your DOE online, you will be asked to specify the reason for leaving the job. You may select either the ‘Short Service’ or ‘Cessation’ option. Selecting an incorrect reason could lead to complications in receiving your pension benefits.

Furthermore, since this entire process is OTP-based, it is mandatory that your Aadhaar card is linked to your mobile number, and that you have access to—and the number remains active—at the time of the update.

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