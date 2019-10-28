Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for any information on three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen. The three militants are– Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir Saroori” and his two accomplices– Riaz Ahmed & Mudassir Hussain. While Amin carries a reward of Rs 15 lakhs, Riaz andm Mudassir arry a reward of Rs 7.5 lakhs each.

The police have also put up posters in Kishtwar and other nearby regions. With these posters, the officials have asked civilians to share information about these terrorists, leading to their arrests. The police have assured that the identity of the informants will not be revealed. The posters also carried two phone numbers for informants to share the information.

Speaking to a news agency, Kishtwar’s Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said the three terrorists are active in the hilly district and the posters with their pictures have been put up to help people identify them. “We hope the people will cooperate and will provide the necessary information leading to their capture or killing,” the officer said.

Earlier last year, Kishtwar was rocked by a series of terror strikes including the killing of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary. Senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar were killed outside their house in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018 while RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO were assassinated in the district hospital on April 9.