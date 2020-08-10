New Delhi: Rebel Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday finally broke his silence over the month-long political crisis in the state, stating that he wanted to highlight certain issues within the government, adding that whatever issues he raised were based on principle and that it was important to raise these issues in the party’s interest. Also Read - Will Rajasthan Crisis End Soon? Sachin Pilot Meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Holds Positive Talks

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister made these remarks after holding a meeting with senior party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Speaker Moves Supreme Court Over High Court Breather to Sachin Pilot