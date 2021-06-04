New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area after he threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He allegedly made a drunk call to the police last night and issued the threat, said reports on Friday. The man, identified as Salman, is currently being questioned by the Delhi Police. Also Read - Video of Assam Doctor Being Brutally Thrashed by Family of Covid Victim Goes Viral, 24 Arrested | WATCH

The investigation has revealed that Salman has several cases against him, NDTV reported.

The man apparently told the police that he made the phone call to be back in jail. He was out on a bail.

Last year, Noida police had arrested a 33-year-old man after he called up the emergency number ”100” and threatened to harm PM Modi. The accused identified as Harbhajan Singh was arrested from Sector 66. “Harbhajan had called up 100 number and threatened to harm the prime minister. The local Phase-3 police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal had said.

“The accused is being questioned. Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict. He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details,” Aggarwal added.