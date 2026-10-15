‘War against own citizens’: Dipke targets PM Modi, Shah over protection of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said the Centre was fighting a 'war against its own citizens' just to protect CEC Gyanesh Kumar. As evidence, he cited protesters being dragged off the streets and Opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal being detained.

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CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference alongside advocate Prashant Bhushan, actor Prakash Raj, AISA President Neha Bora, and others at the Press Club of India in New Delhi. PTI

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah of waging a ‘war against their own countrymen’ in a bid to protect Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. He further claimed that Opposition leaders and protestors are being targeted for demanding the poll body chief’s resignation.

Addressing a press conference along with All India Students’ Association national president Neha Bora, Students’ Federation of India leader Aishe Ghosh, All India Students’ Federation national president Viraaj Devang and actor Prakash Raj among others, Dipke questioned the detention of protesters and Opposition leaders, alleging that the government was deploying its machinery to protect Kumar. The briefing followed, by a day, the remand of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Also Read | ‘Lehra do tiranga’: Abhijeet Dipke announces protest at Delhi’s Connaught Place on October 16

Dipke said the organisations and Delhi’s youth are out on the streets fighting, and are being dragged along them. He named Neha, Ayesha, Vilaaj and Isha as among those dragged, and asked who it was all for. His answer: to save one man, Gyanesh Kumar.

He said the government was fighting a ‘war against its own citizens,’ and wanted to know why it was going to such lengths to shield the CEC.

Dipke questions SIR

During the press conference, Dipke questioned the Election Commission’s conduct and challenged the credibility of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said the difference between the NDA and the INDIA bloc was only around 2 per cent. He questioned why people should not suspect that Kumar was helping the BJP in elections.

These figures and claims came from Dipke at the press conference. When weighing them, it matters whether a voter was merely flagged in the draft revision or actually removed from the rolls in the final list. Dipke also alleged that Modi had thrown every available resource into protecting Kumar after a report questioned how the CEC works.

Also Read | CJP creating anarchy: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal says Abhijeet Dipke’s party ‘trying to hold Delhi hostage’

The CJP has announced a “Lehra do Tiranga” march at Central Park in Connaught Place here on Friday. Dipke urged citizens to join the demonstration, asserting that waving the national flag was a democratic right. He also appealed to political parties to join. “(Narendra) Modi cannot be bigger than (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru,” he added.

Bora alleged that the police had targeted journalists covering the protests, detaining them despite their press credentials and snatching their cameras. She also referred to an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a journalist, in which an FIR was registered, and accused the police of using force against people raising concerns over electoral rights.

“Police, instead of maintaining law and order, crack down on the public. This is a classic example of what we have seen,” she said. “You send the voice supporting the right to vote to jail. When you drag common people, you are dragging those 13 crore people,” she said.

Ghosh urged citizens to unite to defend democracy, saying she placed her faith in the people rather than the ruling BJP. “Gyanesh has helped them win the whole country,” she alleged.