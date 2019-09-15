Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah for his call for one nation and one language, terming his statement as “a war cry” against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speakers.

Shah had on Saturday said in a tweet that a common language would become “the mark of India’s global identity”.

To which, Pinarayi Vijayan today said that no Indian should feel alienated because of language.

“India’s strength is its ability to embrace diversity. Sangh Parivar must relinquish divisive policies. They must realize that people can see through the ploy, that this is an attempt to divert attention from the real problems,” tweeted Vijayan.

He further stated, “the claim that Hindi unifies our country is absurd. That language is not the mother tongue of a majority of Indians. The move to inflict Hindi upon them amounts to enslaving them. Union Minister’s statement is a war cry against the mother tongues of non-Hindi speaking people.”

Notably, DMK president MK Stalin had also on Saturday slammed Amit Shah for his ‘one language’ comment on during the Hindi Diwas speech.

“We have been continuously waging a protest against the imposition of Hindi. Today’s remarks made by Amit Shah gave us a jolt, it will affect the unity of the country. We demand that he takes his sentence back,” DMK president MK Stalin had said.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas which was celebrated yesterday, Amit Shah had stressed that India needs a national language so it has a place amid the foreign languages. He emphasised that the Hindi language has that stronghold and capability in our nation and hence it was envisioned as the ‘Raj Bhasha’ by the freedom fighters.

(With IANS inputs)