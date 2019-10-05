New Delhi: A 1971 war veteran was allegedly robbed off Rs 40,000 cash by two women inside an ATM kiosk in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas.

According to a senior police official, the incident happened on Thursday 1.45 pm, when Captain (retired) NK Mahajan was at an Syndicate bank ATM in Kaushalaya Park to withdraw some cash.

In the CCTV footage, Mahajan can be seen entering the ATM kiosk while the two women follow him. The women forcefully enter the ATM kiosk despite being told not to enter. Mahajan then swipes his card and tries to withdraw money even as the women stand right behind him. Meanwhile, when one of them initiates conversation with Mahajan, the other woman manages to steal the money from his pocket and flee the spot.

According to the victim, no security guard was deployed at the ATM.

“I asked them (women) to wait and stay out, but they didn’t listen and entered the ATM. There was no guard available to help me and stop them. I was helpless thinking that I cannot do anything more (them being women) to keep them waiting outside and continued with my ATM transaction. The ladies reached near me and asked me if there is any problem and, quietly, one of them stole Rs 40,000 from the right pocket of my trousers, which I had just withdrawn,” Capt. Mahajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

A case has been registered. With the help of CCTV footage, the suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon, as per the police.

As per The Indian Express, Capt. Mahajan fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where he sustained bullet injuries on his face and lower jaw. He also founded the DWV in 1978 to help other disabled war veterans with pension and resettlement.